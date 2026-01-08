McGowens finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-100 loss to the Hawks.

McGowens played a season-high 37 minutes Wednesday with Trey Murphy (back), Herbert Jones (ankle), Jose Alvarado (oblique) and Saddiq Bey (hip) all sidelined. The 23-year-old guard made the most of his opportunity, finishing third on the team in scoring only behind Jordan Poole and Zion Williamson. Primarily playing in a reserve role this season, McGowens is averaging 8.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 steals while shooting 50 percent from downtown in 19.3 minutes per game.