McGowens produced 23 points (8-11 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes of Thursday's 143-120 win over the Trail Blazers.

McGowens had the hot hand Thursday, helping the Pelicans snap a seven-game losing streak. Herbert Jones was ejected in this game, and McGowens drew the starting nod at halftime and delivered one of his best performances of the campaign, matching his season-high mark of 23 points. He's been trending up and is gaining steam as a waiver-wire pickup in deeper formats.