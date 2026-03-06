McGowens had 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Thursday's 133-123 win over Sacramento.

Mcgowens continues to play a key role off the bench in New Orleans, but he's still a bit too volatile to trust outside of deeper formats. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 26.1 minutes per contest.