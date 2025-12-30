default-cbs-image
McGowens is listed as inactive for Monday's game against the Knicks.

McGowens has started his team's last three matchups, but he's not listed in the first unit against New York and is actually inactive for Monday's clash. The Pelicans will roll with Saddiq Bey, Zion Williamson and Derik Queen in the frontcourt as a result.

