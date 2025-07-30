McGowens signed a two-way contract with the Pelicans on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

McGowens will be with his third team in four years since entering the NBA ranks back in 2022. The 23-year-old wing spent the 2024-25 campaign on a two-way contract with Portland, averaging 2.5 minutes in 13 NBA appearances. He'll fill the Pelicans' third and final two-way slot, and he'll have to compete with the likes of Trey Alexander and Micah Peavy for a slot in the back end of the rotation. Considering New Orleans' quality depth at the shooting guard and small forward positions, it's likely McGowens spends a significant chunk of the 2025-26 season in the G League.