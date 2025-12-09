Pelicans' Bryce McGowens: Retreating to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGowens isn't starting Monday's game against the Spurs.
McGowens will return to a bench role after starting five straight games for the Pelicans. He's struggled to make an impact as a reserve, averaging 7.6 points and 1.8 rebounds in his previous five appearances off the bench.
More News
-
Pelicans' Bryce McGowens: Scores 15 points with five dimes•
-
Pelicans' Bryce McGowens: Leads team with 23 points•
-
Pelicans' Bryce McGowens: Starting Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Bryce McGowens: Latches on with Pels•
-
Trail Blazers' Bryce McGowens: Out for season with rib fracture•
-
Trail Blazers' Bryce McGowens: Hits clutch shot in Rising Stars•