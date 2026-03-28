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Pelicans' Bryce McGowens: Ruled out for Sunday
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McGowens (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
McGowens will miss a 10th straight game due to a right small toe fracture and remains without a clear timetable for a return. He should be considered doubtful for future contests until New Orleans provides an update on his progress.