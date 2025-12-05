Pelicans' Bryce McGowens: Scores 15 points with five dimes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGowens had 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 125-116 loss to Minnesota.
This was a nice bounce-back game for McGowens, who was held to just six points on 2-for-5 shooting his last time out. The 23-year-old two-guard will likely be inconsistent, but he'll continue to see a ton of opportunity while Jordan Poole (quad), Herbert Jones (calf) and Zion Williamson (adductor) are out.
