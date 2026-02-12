McGowens supplied 12 points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 loss to the Heat.

After going unused in seven consecutive games, McGowens has re-emerged in the New Orleans rotation and logged at least 21 minutes in three straight outings. He's averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game during this period, and the 2022 second-rounder could remain a factor if the 15-41 Pelicans embrace a full-fledged youth movement down the stretch.