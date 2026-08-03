Pelicans' Caleb Houstan: Agrees to deal with Pelicans

Houstan agreed to a one-year contract with New Orleans on Monday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com reports.

Houstan was drafted in the second round in the 2022 NBA Draft by Orlando, where he spent most of his career. He appeared in 168 regular-season games with the Magic, averaging 4.1 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 37.2 percent from deep across 14.4 minutes. Houstan played in Atlanta during the 2025-26 campaign, though he didn't last long, suiting up for only 18 regular-season contests. The 23-year-old will compete for the final roster spot, so his contract is presumably non-guaranteed. However, even if Houstan manages to earn a place on the roster, he will be on the bench more often than not, likely entering games when the Pelicans need a reliable three-point shooter.