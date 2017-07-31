Cooke agreed to a two-way contract Monday with the Pelicans, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Cooke served as Dayton's top scorer last season, averaging 15.8 points per game to go along with 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals. He also shot an impressive 40 percent from behind the arc, and will now get his shot at the NBA with the Pelicans after going undrafted. Cookie will likely spend majority of the 2017-18 season in the G League.