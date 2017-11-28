Pelicans' Charles Cooke: Assigned to G-League
Cooke was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday.
Cooke has seen action in just two games at the NBA level, playing a total of five minutes. Cooke has spent the majority of the season in the G-League, where he's averaging 17.0 points over six games with the Greensboro Swarm.
