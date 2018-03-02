Pelicans' Charles Cooke: DNP-Injury Thursday
Cooke did not play during Thursday's 101-96 win over Iowa due to an undisclosed injury.
It's not exactly certain what injury prevented Cooke from participating Thursday. He remains day-to-day for the Stars' upcoming game Saturday against Agua Caliente. The first-year player from Dayton is averaging 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds through 24 games played this season.
