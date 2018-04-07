Pelicans' Charles Cooke: Has not scored since Dec. 19
Cooke did not score (0-1 FG) during Friday's 122-103 win over the Suns.
Cooke has not scored since recording four points way back on Dec. 19. The rookie out of Dayton is averaging a mere 0.5 points across 12 games played this season.
