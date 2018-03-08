Pelicans' Charles Cooke: Plays 18 minutes in G-League return
Cooke (undisclosed) returned to the lineup for Saturday's G-League win over Agua Caliente, posting seven points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals across 18 minutes.
Cooke missed the team's previous contest with an undisclosed injury, but was back in the lineup and didn't appear to be limited. However, he did struggle offensively, shooting just 25 percent from both the field and three-point line, while also hitting just 40 percent from the free-throw line. Cooke should continue to get extended run in the G-League considering he's seen action in a total of just eight games with the Pelicans while on his two-way contract.
