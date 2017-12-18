Pelicans' Charles Cooke: Recalled from G League
Cooke was recalled from the G League on Monday.
Cooke will add depth to the Pelican's roster, but he has appeared in just three games with the team this season while totaling only five minutes, so don't expect his return to have a noticeable effect on the Pelicans' rotation.
