Pelicans' Charles Cooke: Rejoins New Orleans
The Pelicans recalled Cooke from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday.
Cooke averaged 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game during his four-outing stint with the Stars. Though he'll presumably dress for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Cooke isn't expected to be included in head coach Alvin Gentry's rotation.
