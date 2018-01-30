Play

The Pelicans recalled Cooke from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday.

Cooke averaged 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game during his four-outing stint with the Stars. Though he'll presumably dress for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Cooke isn't expected to be included in head coach Alvin Gentry's rotation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories