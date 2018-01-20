Pelicans' Charles Cooke: Sent to G-League
Cooke was sent to the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Friday.
Cooke has seen only spot minutes with the Pelicans this season, garnering 18 total minutes of run. He'll seemingly continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G-League for the remainder of the season.
