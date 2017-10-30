Cooke was assigned to the G-League on Monday.

Cooke made his NBA debut on Saturday against the Cavaliers, but played just three minutes in the contest and is not a part of the Pelicans' regular rotation. As one of the Pelicans' players on a two-way contract, Cooke can only spend up to 45 days with the big club throughout the 2017-18 campaign, so he'll head to the G-League for what will be one of many stints this season.