Pelicans' Charles Cooke: Sent to G-League
Cooke was assigned to the G-League on Monday.
Cooke made his NBA debut on Saturday against the Cavaliers, but played just three minutes in the contest and is not a part of the Pelicans' regular rotation. As one of the Pelicans' players on a two-way contract, Cooke can only spend up to 45 days with the big club throughout the 2017-18 campaign, so he'll head to the G-League for what will be one of many stints this season.
