Pelicans' Charles Cooke: Transferred to G-League
Cooke has been transferred to the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Monday.
Cooke has seen appeared in just one game for two minutes since December 27, so his absence shouldn't have an effect on the Pelicans' rotation. He is currently on a two-way contract with the Pelicans, so he may return to the main roster at some point, however it's unlikely he'll make much of an impact at the NBA level this season.
