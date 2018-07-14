Pelicans' Chasson Randle: Posts 11 points in SL loss
Randle supplied 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 20 minutes during the Pelicans' 102-83 loss to the Knicks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
The 25-year-old mustered 5.3 points, 1.3 assists and 1.2 rebounds across 26 games with the Knicks and the 76ers in the 2016-17 season, his only NBA regular-season experience to date. Randle had been serviceable in Las Vegas coming into Friday's game, averaging 7.5 points (on 41.0 percent shooting),1.8 assists and 1.0 rebounds across 16 minutes over four games. It remains to be seen if Friday's performance was enough to garner him a ticket to continue proving his worth in training camp.
More News
-
Chasson Randle: Waived following trade•
-
Knicks' Chasson Randle: Plays through ankle issue Friday•
-
Knicks' Chasson Randle: Out with ankle sprain Thursday•
-
Knicks' Chasson Randle: Scores 10 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Knicks' Chasson Randle: Assigned to D-League•
-
Knicks' Chasson Randle: Leads bench with 13 points Thursday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...