Randle supplied 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 20 minutes during the Pelicans' 102-83 loss to the Knicks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

The 25-year-old mustered 5.3 points, 1.3 assists and 1.2 rebounds across 26 games with the Knicks and the 76ers in the 2016-17 season, his only NBA regular-season experience to date. Randle had been serviceable in Las Vegas coming into Friday's game, averaging 7.5 points (on 41.0 percent shooting),1.8 assists and 1.0 rebounds across 16 minutes over four games. It remains to be seen if Friday's performance was enough to garner him a ticket to continue proving his worth in training camp.