Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Active Monday
Diallo (ankle) is listed as active for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
It's still uncertain if Diallo will actually play Monday, but he's apparently in uniform and ready if his name gets called upon. The 22-year-old is averaging just 9.5 minutes over 26 games this season.
