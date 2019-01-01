Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Active Monday

Diallo (ankle) is listed as active for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

It's still uncertain if Diallo will actually play Monday, but he's apparently in uniform and ready if his name gets called upon. The 22-year-old is averaging just 9.5 minutes over 26 games this season.

