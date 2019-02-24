Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Another double-double in win

Diallo totaled 18 points (8-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 19 minutes in the Pelicans' win over the Lakers on Saturday.

Diallo produced his second straight double-double in Saturday's loss, and he got extra work because of Anthony Davis (rest) sitting out. Diallo should continue to see more opportunities on the floor while Davis' playing time is scaled back through the rest of the season.