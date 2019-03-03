Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Another double-double Saturday
Diallo produced 12 points (6-9 FG), 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 victory over Denver.
Diallo ended Saturday's victory with his second straight double-double. The production was nice, however, owners would have been hoping for more playing time given Anthony Davis (rest) was on the sidelines. Diallo continues to play well enough to be considered in standard formats despite the mediocre playing time. He has the ability to contribute across the board and the hope is that his playing time will continue to increase as the season winds down.
