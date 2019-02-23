Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Big double-double off bench
Diallo scored a team-high 16 points (5-7 FG, 6-7 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, an assist and a block in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 126-111 loss to the Pacers.
With Anthony Davis getting limited court time as the Pelicans begin to plan for life without him, Diallo was the first player off the bench and saw a season high in minutes. Whether the 22-year-old continues to benefit from Davis' reduced workload, or New Orleans takes a look at other frontcourt options in turn, remains to be seen, but the decision certainly can't hurt Diallo's outlook for the rest of the season.
