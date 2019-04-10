Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Career-high five dimes in finale

Diallo had 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, and five assists in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Warriors.

Diallo handed out a career high assist total in the season finale. With the 22-year-old big man having another up-and-down year, it's unclear whether the Pelicans will extend the qualifying offer.

More News
Our Latest Stories