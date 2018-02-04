Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Collects double-double Saturday

Diallo scored 10 points (3-8 FG, 4-4 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes during Saturday's 118-107 loss to Minnesota.

After only playing more than 10 minutes in five games this season, Diallo has now played at least 15 minutes in back-to-back games for the Pelicans. On Saturday, the forward collected his first double-double of the season. In fact, it was the first time that Diallo surpassed double-digits in either points or rebounds all season long. However, he has not played more than five games in a row without being declared inactive for at least a game. At this point, Diallo is not a consistent part of the rotation for New Orleans.