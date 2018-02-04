Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Collects double-double Saturday
Diallo scored 10 points (3-8 FG, 4-4 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes during Saturday's 118-107 loss to Minnesota.
After only playing more than 10 minutes in five games this season, Diallo has now played at least 15 minutes in back-to-back games for the Pelicans. On Saturday, the forward collected his first double-double of the season. In fact, it was the first time that Diallo surpassed double-digits in either points or rebounds all season long. However, he has not played more than five games in a row without being declared inactive for at least a game. At this point, Diallo is not a consistent part of the rotation for New Orleans.
More News
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Grabs three boards in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Could see increased minutes early on•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Not listed on Friday's injury report•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Participates in practice•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Out Sunday vs. Bulls•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Out for Friday's exhibition•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.