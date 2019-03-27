Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Comes up small in first start
Diallo totaled just five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds over 19 minutes in the Pelicans' loss to the Hawks on Tuesday.
Diallo started in place of Anthony Davis (rest) on Tuesday, but did very little with his opportunity. He's been a solid play when given at least 20 minutes this season. In 12 such games, Diallo has scored in double digits 10 times and recorded eight double-doubles. Still, Diallo doesn't see that many minutes regularly and can't be counted on as any more than a rotational player with linited upside.
