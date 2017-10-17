Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Could see increased minutes early on
Diallo could be in position for an increased role early in the season.
With both Alexis Ajinca (knee) and Omer Asik (illness) currently on the shelf, the Pelicans are rather starved for frontcourt depth behind their two-headed monster of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. While veteran Dante Cunningham will no doubt factor into the mix, Diallo is more of a "true" center and should pick up minutes behind Davis and Cousins, in addition to being perhaps the top replacement should one or both get into foul trouble. As a rookie, Diallo appeared in only 17 games, averaging 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He was impressive when given a chance late in the season, however, averaging 12.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.0 block in 27.4 minutes per game over the Pelicans' final three contests.
