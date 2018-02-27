Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: DNP-Coach's Decision in Monday's win

Diallo did not see the floor in Monday's 125-116 win over the Suns.

Diallo remained on the bench for the entire contest for the first time this month. He had averaged 13.8 minutes per game through nine February affairs, but on this night starting center Emeka Okafor stole all the playing time in Alvin Gentry's traditional lineups. With the veteran big man being signed for the rest of the season, Diallo's days of seeing double-digit minutes may be numbered. Either way, he's not an attractive fantasy option.