Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Double-double in blowout loss

Diallo compiled 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Pelicans' 130-102 loss to the Lakers.

Diallo has been passed up in New Orleans' frontcourt pecking order by the surging Christian Wood, but Anthony Davis' (back) absence along with an early exit from Julius Randle (finger) allowed both Diallo and Wood to clear 20 minutes. The Pelicans haven't been shy about holding out players with even minor injuries during the second half, so it wouldn't be surprising if Davis and/or Randle missed any or all of the team's three games during the upcoming week.