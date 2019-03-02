Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Double-double in Friday's win

Diallo totaled 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 21 minutes during Friday's 130-116 win over the Suns.

Diallo contributed his third double-double across the last six games despite this being his second-highest allotment of minutes during this recent stretch. With Anthony Davis sitting out Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets, Diallo could be in line for an uptick in playing time, though he'll still have to share minutes with Jahlil Okafor.