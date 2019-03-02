Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Double-double in Friday's win
Diallo totaled 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 21 minutes during Friday's 130-116 win over the Suns.
Diallo contributed his third double-double across the last six games despite this being his second-highest allotment of minutes during this recent stretch. With Anthony Davis sitting out Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets, Diallo could be in line for an uptick in playing time, though he'll still have to share minutes with Jahlil Okafor.
More News
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Another double-double in win•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Big double-double off bench•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Playing time falls by wayside•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Season-high 18 points in win•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Grabs double-double off bench•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Well-rounded line in loss•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...