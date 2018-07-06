Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Double-double in LVSL opener
Diallo had 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-4 FT) and 10 rebounds in Friday's summer league opener against the Raptors.
A second-team All-Summer League performer a year ago, Diallo was one of four Pelicans in double-figures, as they cruised to an easy victory. Diallo added two assists, two blocks and a steal to his ledger, though he did commit seven turnovers and eight personal fouls in 27 minutes.
