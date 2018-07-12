Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Drops double-double Thursday
Diallo finished with 28 points (9-12 FG, 10-10 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during Thursday's 110-106 summer league loss to the Heat.
Diallo, who dropped a double-double, led the Pelicans in points and rebounds Thursday. Across four summer league tilts, the Kansas product has totaled 80 points and 38 rebounds.
