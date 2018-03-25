Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Excels with 16 points off the bench

Diallo posted 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 FT, nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 25 minutes during Saturday's 114-91 loss to the Pelicans.

Diallo has emerged as a nice surprise for the Pelicans as he's stepped in with substantial minutes off the bench and solid stat lines. The Kansas product has gotten more looks now that Dante Cu, Cunningham is no longer around, and even though Darius Miller and Emeka Okafor are available, it appears Diallo has become the favorite option off the bench.