Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Goes scoreless in 18 minutes Wednesday

Diallo failed to score while adding eight rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 140-128 preseason loss to the Heat.

Diallo looks set to once again struggle to make any sort of impact both from a fantasy and reality perspective. With Anthony Davis resting, Diallo had a small opportunity to show what he can do but failed to have an impact. He's going to be the fourth big in the rotation meaning he will basically be invisible in most fantasy leagues.