Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Grabs double-double off bench

Diallo scored 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, a steal and a block in 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 109-107 loss to the Pacers.

While Jahlil Okafor is expected to be the big winner if Anthony Davis (finger) gets traded, Diallo could also see his fantasy value rise in the aftermath. The third-year forward has only scored in double digits five times this season, but three of those performances have come in the six games Davis has missed with his latest injury, and Diallo is averaging 9.5 points, 5.7 boards and 0.8 blocks in 16.3 minutes a night over that stretch. If Okafor falters over the long haul -- an entirely plausible outcome for a player on his third organization in four years -- Diallo could be next in line in the New Orleans frontcourt.