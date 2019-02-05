Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Grabs double-double off bench
Diallo scored 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, a steal and a block in 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 109-107 loss to the Pacers.
While Jahlil Okafor is expected to be the big winner if Anthony Davis (finger) gets traded, Diallo could also see his fantasy value rise in the aftermath. The third-year forward has only scored in double digits five times this season, but three of those performances have come in the six games Davis has missed with his latest injury, and Diallo is averaging 9.5 points, 5.7 boards and 0.8 blocks in 16.3 minutes a night over that stretch. If Okafor falters over the long haul -- an entirely plausible outcome for a player on his third organization in four years -- Diallo could be next in line in the New Orleans frontcourt.
More News
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Well-rounded line in loss•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Scores 16 points in Thursday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Remains out of rotation•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Grabs nine boards in Monday's win•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Active Monday•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Questionable for Monday•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...