Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Grabs three boards in Wednesday's loss
Diallo had three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in seven minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 loss to the Grizzlies.
Diallo made his 21st appearance of the season, in part due to the absence of Anthony Davis (ankle). Nevertheless, Davis is expected to rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers. Regardless of whether Davis does indeed suit up on Friday, Diallo shouldn't be expected to contribute much, as he has seen double-digit minutes on just five occasions in 2017-18.
