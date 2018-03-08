Play

Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: In line for more significant role

Diallo had just six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), and two rebounds during Wednesday's 114-101 victory over Sacramento.

Diallo produced little value Wednesday but could be in line for extended run moving forward. Anthony Davis (ankle) suffered a sprained ankle and if he is forced to miss further time, Diallo could move into a more prominent role. Whether he slides into the starting lineup or continues to come off the bench remains to be seen. No matter, he is worth keeping an eye on.

