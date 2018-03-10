Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Just misses double-double Friday
Diallo scored 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 22 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-97 loss to the Wizards.
The entire Pelicans starting lineup seemed lost without Anthony Davis (ankle) to lean on, giving Diallo an opening to produce season highs in points and blocks. Davis could return to action as soon as Sunday, but if he remains sidelined Diallo is likely to see some additional run once again, making him an intriguing DFS bargain option.
