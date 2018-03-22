Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Nears another double-double in Wednesday's win
Diallo had nine points (2-3 FG, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 96-92 win over the Pacers.
Diallo has been impressive over the last three games, providing a double-double, two double-digit scoring performances, and two double-digit rebounding efforts. He hasn't been much of a factor outside of those two categories, but Diallo has received 20-plus minutes in each of these last three tilts while starting center Emeka Okafor has averaged just over 10 minutes per game during this same stretch. Diallo is a sneaky cheap option in daily leagues for Thursday's matchup with the lowly Lakers.
