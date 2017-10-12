Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Not listed on Friday's injury report

Diallo (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's preseason finale against the Grizzlies.

Diallo has been dealing with a left ankle sprain and has missed the last few exhibitions. However, he was able to go through practice earlier this week and doesn't appear to be dealing with any lingering soreness following the increase in activity, so he's been given the green light to take the floor. Diallo is expected to open the season as the team's backup power forward.