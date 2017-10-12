Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Not listed on Friday's injury report
Diallo (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's preseason finale against the Grizzlies.
Diallo has been dealing with a left ankle sprain and has missed the last few exhibitions. However, he was able to go through practice earlier this week and doesn't appear to be dealing with any lingering soreness following the increase in activity, so he's been given the green light to take the floor. Diallo is expected to open the season as the team's backup power forward.
More News
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Participates in practice•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Out Sunday vs. Bulls•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Out for Friday's exhibition•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Done for day with quad contusion•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Grabs career-high 16 rebounds in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Picks up second double-double of season•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...