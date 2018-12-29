Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: One minute in Friday's win
Diallo saw one minute during Friday's 114-112 win over the Mavericks.
Diallo was one of seven reserves to see the floor, but he was the only one who saw less than seven minutes. He hadn't appeared in any of the last three games, and Jahlil Okafor seems to have leapfrogged Diallo in the team's center rotation.
