Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Out for Friday's exhibition
Diallo is dealing with a left ankle sprain and has been ruled out for Friday's preseason matchup with the Thunder.
It's unclear exactly when Diallo suffered the injury, but he's dealing with enough discomfort to be held out Friday. His next opportunity to see the court will be Sunday's tilt with the Bulls, though he may need to take part in a full practice a day prior in order to get the green light. Diallo's role for the upcoming season remains a bit cloudy and he likely won't see enough minutes behind Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins to be a significant contributor in the majority of standard fantasy formats.
More News
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...