Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Out for Friday's exhibition

Diallo is dealing with a left ankle sprain and has been ruled out for Friday's preseason matchup with the Thunder.

It's unclear exactly when Diallo suffered the injury, but he's dealing with enough discomfort to be held out Friday. His next opportunity to see the court will be Sunday's tilt with the Bulls, though he may need to take part in a full practice a day prior in order to get the green light. Diallo's role for the upcoming season remains a bit cloudy and he likely won't see enough minutes behind Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins to be a significant contributor in the majority of standard fantasy formats.