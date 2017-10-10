Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Participates in practice
Diallo (ankle) was able to practice Tuesday, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Diallo missed the Pelicans' last two preseason games with a left ankle sprain. Since the 21-year-old is behind the powerhouse duo of DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis, Diallo won't likely see anything more than reserve minutes during the regular season.
More News
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Out Sunday vs. Bulls•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Out for Friday's exhibition•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Done for day with quad contusion•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Grabs career-high 16 rebounds in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Picks up second double-double of season•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...