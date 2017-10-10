Play

Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Participates in practice

Diallo (ankle) was able to practice Tuesday, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Diallo missed the Pelicans' last two preseason games with a left ankle sprain. Since the 21-year-old is behind the powerhouse duo of DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis, Diallo won't likely see anything more than reserve minutes during the regular season.

