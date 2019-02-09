Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Playing time falls by wayside
Diallo logged two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds and one block in nine minutes Friday in the Pelicans' 122-117 win over the Timberwolves.
Diallo was one of the big losers in Anthony Davis' (finger) return from a nine-game absence. After clearing 20 minutes in each of the past three games while averaging 14.3 points and 10.0 boards, Diallo saw a significant role reduction even though Davis was capped at 25 minutes. Diallo could see a temporary bump in playing time Saturday in Memphis with Davis expected to sit out the second half of the back-to-back set, but there's a real possibility the third-year big man could be outside of the rotation as soon as next week. Jahlil Okafor (ankle) sat out Friday's game and will presumably eat into what's left of Diallo's playing time when all of Davis, Okafor and Julius Randle are available on a given day.
