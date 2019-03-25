Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Plays nine minutes in Sunday's loss
Diallo had six points (3-4 FG), three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in nine minutes during Sunday's 113-90 loss to the Rockets.
Diallo saw single-digit minutes for the first time since Feb. 8. He had earned at least 10 minutes in 18 straight games prior to this one, but the presence of newcomer Christian Wood (eight minutes) and return of Anthony Davis (personal) resulted in a dip in playing time for Diallo.
