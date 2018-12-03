Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Plays two minutes in Sunday's win

Diallo finished with zero points (0-2 FG) and one block in two minutes during Sunday's 119-109 win over the Hornets.

Diallo has seen the court in 18 games compared to fellow backup big man Jahlil Okafor's 11 appearances thus far this season. While Diallo appears to be ahead of Okafor on the depth chart at center despite the latter seeing four minutes in this one, with Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic, and Julius Randle eating up most of the time at power forward and center, that leaves slim pickings for Diallo. The next matchup that Diallo is somewhat likely to see a decent load of minutes in is Friday's tilt with a Grizzlies team playing bigger and slower than the rest of the league.