Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Posts 16 points, 12 boards in loss

Diallo recorded 16 points (8-15 FG) and 12 rebounds in 24 minutes during Friday's 127-104 loss to the Raptors.

Diallo made the most of the opportunity provided by injuries to Anthony Davis (back spasms) and Jahlil Okafor (ankle), with the former being a late scratch while the latter started but exited the contest early after 17 minutes of action. If Davis and Okafor remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Hawks, Diallo could be called upon to start at center. Regardless, Diallo has managed a double-double in five of the last nine games.