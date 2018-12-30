Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Questionable for Monday
Diallo (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Diallo sat out the previous game with an ankle injury. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, and he's currently listed as questionable. More information should come out following Monday's morning shootaround.
